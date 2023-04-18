Broecker and Frank Earn Weekly Award Recognition

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State baseball players

Bryan Broecker and Jack Frank collected weekly award recognition for their performances in MSU’s 5-0 ledger this past week of action.

Broecker was tabbed to Collegiate Baseball’s Players of the Week list, while Frank garnered Big Ten Conference Player of the Week accolades.

A sophomore catcher/third baseman from Chicago, Ill., Broecker picked up his first weekly award of the season by being named to the 11-player Collegiate Baseball’s Players of the Week list. The accolade is his second national honor, accompanying being named to the Buster Posey National Collegiate Catcher of the Year Award Watch List earlier this season.

Frank, a junior outfielder from Strongsville, Ohio, collected the first Big Ten award of his career.

Broecker posted a slash line of .467 / .556 / 1.267 and knocked four home runs on the week, including two in Friday’s comeback win for his first career two-HR game, helping MSU rally from down 8-3 in sixth inning for a 10-9 win over Western Illinois.

He was also 4-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored in Saturday’s second game of the DH, as the Spartans swept the twinbill and the weekend series over the Leathernecks, winning the doubleheader, 12-2 in seven innings and 11-1 in eight innings. The game included an hour and four-minute weather delay in the top of the eighth inning. The Spartan sophomore finished the weekend going 6-for-9 with half of his hits going for home runs, driving in five and scoring seven runs, drawing three walks. For the week, Broecker was 7-for-15 with six RBI and eight runs scored in playing in four of the five games.

Broecker played both catcher and third base last week, playing both in the Notre Dame game on Tuesday, while playing catcher in Friday’s contest, and game two of the DH vs. Western Illinois on Saturday, including throwing out a potential base stealer, adding to his Big Ten lead for runners caught stealing, now at 14, six more than the No. 2 position. Frank tallied a slash line of .588 / .682 / 1.118, logging 10 total hits in the five games, helping MSU go 5-0 as part of a six-game winning streak, averaging 2.0 hits, 1.6 RBI and 1.6 runs per game, boosted by going 3-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored in game one of Saturday’s 12-2 seven-inning run-rule victory over Western Illinois, hitting a HR in each game of the twinbill.

The junior outfielder notched at least one hit in each game, including multiple hits in three of the five games, highlighted by three hits in both games of Saturday’s twin bill.

Frank started the week going 1-for-3 with two runs in MSU’s win at Notre Dame Tuesday night, then went 2-for-3 with two RBI vs. Oakland on Wednesday, followed by 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored in Friday’s comeback win over Western Illinois, helping MSU rally from down 8-3 in the sixth for a 10-9 win. He then went 6-for-8 with five RBI and five runs scored, belting a HR and a double in each game of Saturday’s DH sweep of WIU. Frank was 3-for-4 with a HR and a double in each game with three RBI and two runs scored in game one’s 12-2 seven-inning win, followed by 3-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored in game two’s 11-1 eight-inning run-rule shortened game.

Broecker and Frank jacked back-to-back HRs in the second inning of game two of Saturday’s DH. Frank also drew two walks and was hit by a pitch three times, along with a stolen base.

Michigan State has won six in a row overall as part of going 8-2 in the last 10 games, on the way to a 23-10 overall record. Saturday’s doubleheader was MSU’s sixth twinbill this season, including the fourth in the last five weekends and MSU is now 10-2 in double-dips. Last weekend’s split with Ohio State snapped a six-game win streak in twinbills, as the Spartans had swept their previous three doubleheaders.

Broecker, Frank and the Spartans conclude their six-game stretch against non-conference competition, hosting Purdue Fort Wayne on Wednesday, April 19 in a 6:05 p.m. start time. MSU then resumes B1G action for a three-game conference series at Michigan, Friday-Sunday, April 21-23. The Spartans and Wolverines open their series on Friday at 4 p.m., followed by Saturday’s middle game at 2 p.m., and wrapping up on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Fans can follow the MSU baseball action with “Watch Live,” “Listen Live” and “Live Stats” links at MSUSpartans.com.Michigan State’s schedule is subject to change, stay tuned to MSUSpartans.com and @MSUBaseball on Twitter for schedule updates.

