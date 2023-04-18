Enjoy books, bites and bids all for one night at the East Lansing Public Library

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Friday, April 28, from 5:30-8:30pm, the East Lansing Public Library (ELPL) will hold their annual fundraiser event, Books, Bites & Bids. This year is extra special, because not only is the event being held in-person for the first time since 2019, but the library is also celebrating their 100th anniversary!

Community members can look forward to delicious food, live music, giant Grand Traverse Pie Company pies, incredible auction items, beer & wine, and a time to connect with library staff and the community.

“I am thrilled that Books, Bites, and Bids is back in person for the first time since 2019,” said Library Director Kristin Shelley. “We have truly missed hosting these festivities, and I am excited to have the community celebrating in the library and raising money for library programs, resources, and services.”

Being a fundraiser event, tickets to attend are $35 per individual and $70 per couple/family. They can be purchased via cash or check at the library service desk, or through the library website at elpl.org. To pay online, go to the featured Books, Bites, & Bids blog post and purchase an individual or family ticket using the buttons provided.

The library is also still accepting donations of items to put in the auction baskets; to make a donation, contact Phyllis Thode. Books, Bites & Bids is always celebrated during National Library Week. This year’s theme is “There’s More to the Story.” Libraries are incredible places to house books and stories of every kind, but they’re also so much more: ELPL has a Library of Things, a Maker Studio, and exceptional programming for all ages. Libraries provide critical internet and technology access, and connect people to online resources. Libraries are a place to share stories, but also knowledge, innovation, creativity, and human connection.

Best of all, they do it all for free! Every year, Books, Bites, & Bids helps ensure that ELPL can continue to provide excellent goods and services to the community free of cost. Monies raised this year will go toward the educational, interactive children’s garden which begins construction in 2023. The library will close at noon to get ready for the evening.For more information, visit elpl.org.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.