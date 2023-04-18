AG Nessel seeks to cut Consumers Energy’s ask for rate increase

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday she seeks to cut Consumer’s Energy’s requested rate increase and eliminate its requested increase to residential monthly service charges.

Consumers Energy requested the Commission for a $212 million rate increase and a $2 increase in its residential monthly service charge on December 15, 2022.

Nessel is requesting to reduce Consumers Energy’s rate increase from $212 million to $52.3 million and eliminate any increase in the residential monthly service charge.

The Attorney General’s Office said Nessel is also seeking to limit any increase for residential customers to less than 2% and reduce Consumer’s Energy’s small commercial and industrial customers.

Consumers Energy will file its rebuttal on Mary 8 following responses that were filed from other parties before the Commission on April 18.

A hearing before the Commission is expected to begin on May 22, and a final order from the Commission is expected around October 2023.

