2 rescued from burning car by Livingston County deputy

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A deputy with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office rescued two people from a truck that had crashed into a tree and was on fire.

On Monday, April 10, Deputy Lonnie Chapman saw a truck speeding and turned around to pull the vehicle over. He found the truck had crashed into a tree and was on fire with a driver and passenger inside, according to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Chapman helped the passenger out of the truck but the driver’s foot was stuck under the dash. Chapman got in the truck and freed the driver before dragging him to safety.

The sheriff’s office reports the truck fire burned so intensely that the license plate completely melted. “There’s no question that Deputy Chapman saved the driver’s life,” said Sheriff Murphy. “We’re proud that he’s part of our team.”

The driver was taken to the hospital with a broken ankle and leg injuries.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.