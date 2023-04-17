Yard waste collection begins in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday marks the start of yard waste collection season in Lansing.

Yard waste materials eligible for pickup include leaves, grass trimmings, and tree or bush trimmings.

All yard waste must be placed in a paper waste bag, not a plastic waste bag and must weigh less than 30 pounds. Pickup will happen every other week.

You can find when your neighborhood pickup is scheduled on the City of Lansing website.

