Woman ‘caught in crossfire’ of Sandstone Township shooting

SANDSTONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman’s face was grazed by a bullet at the intersection of West Michigan Avenue and North Dearing Road in Sandstone Township on Friday.

According to the sheriff’s office investigation a red Chevy Camaro was pursued by a dark colored Ford Fusion as both vehicles were speeding southbound on North Dearing Road. It is believed occupants from the Ford Fusion were actively shooting towards the driver of the Chevy Camaro.

The woman was driving northbound toward the intersection when she was “caught in the crossfire”, according to the sherriff’s office who report it appears she was not the intended target of the shooting.

Deputies arrived to find a 25-year-old Jackson woman who suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound (graze to the face). The female victim was treated for her injuries at the scene by paramedics and was later released.

Sheriff Gary Schuette reports 8:18 p.m. deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff along with Officers from the Spring Arbor Township Police Department responded to the shooting.

There have been no arrests made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is requested to contact Detective Breanne Tucker at 517 768-7934 or Mid-Michigan Crime Stoppers at 517 483-7867(STOP)

