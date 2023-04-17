What the Tech: Sharing vacation photos on Facebook

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This may make you think twice about posting vacation photos before you get home.

It’s very easy for a burglar to find an empty house. Using Facebook, the bad guy finds a local public Facebook group, where they’re able to see other members in the group. They can pick a member to see their profile and all photos they’ve posted publicly.

This time of year, it might not take very long to find someone who’s posted vacation photos, along with the date it was taken.

Most people don’t think about this when posting photos of the kids at the beach. If you can’t wait ‘til you get home, you can do this.

Click on your friends and then “Custom Lists.” Here you can make a list of close friends you trust. Now when you just have to post a vacation photo, choose to share it only with people on that list. Even if they like or comment on the picture, only people on your custom list can see it.

Custom lists are also good for other posts. We all have friends who are easily offended, friends you’d rather not see your party pics.

