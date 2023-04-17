What the Tech: Sharing vacation photos on Facebook

This may make you think twice about posting vacation photos before you get home.
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - This may make you think twice about posting vacation photos before you get home.

It’s very easy for a burglar to find an empty house. Using Facebook, the bad guy finds a local public Facebook group, where they’re able to see other members in the group. They can pick a member to see their profile and all photos they’ve posted publicly.

This time of year, it might not take very long to find someone who’s posted vacation photos, along with the date it was taken.

Most people don’t think about this when posting photos of the kids at the beach. If you can’t wait ‘til you get home, you can do this.

Click on your friends and then “Custom Lists.” Here you can make a list of close friends you trust. Now when you just have to post a vacation photo, choose to share it only with people on that list. Even if they like or comment on the picture, only people on your custom list can see it.

Custom lists are also good for other posts. We all have friends who are easily offended, friends you’d rather not see your party pics.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Ridge tenants frustrated over red and pink tags
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
State police say missing Jackson County man was found
Dogs not blamed for Lansing woman’s death
A Dewitt Man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crossing the centerline
Dewitt man dead, four injured after head-on crash in Lyons Township

Latest News

Proposals would move Michigan to clean energy by 2035
Yard waste collection begins in Lansing
Yard waste collection begins in Lansing
Police search for suspect in attempted robbery in Jackson
Police search for suspect in attempted robbery in Jackson
What the Tech: Sharing vacation photos on Facebook
What the Tech: Sharing vacation photos on Facebook