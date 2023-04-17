Video shows substitute teacher organizing student fights in middle school classroom

A 13-year-old student recorded video of the incident at Kimbrough Middle School on Wednesday. (Source: Beatriz Martinez)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESQUITE, Texas (CNN) – A substitute teacher in Mesquite, Texas, has been fired after allegedly organizing student fights in class.

A 13-year-old student recorded video of the incident at Kimbrough Middle School on Wednesday.

Now, that student’s mother, Beatriz Martinez, said she fears for her daughter’s safety. She also said the substitute teacher threatened students for shooting videos.

The Mesquite School District confirmed the incident.

According to the district’s investigation, the teacher encouraged fights, outlined rules for the kids to follow, and even had a student monitor the classroom door while the fights took place.

Martinez said her daughter didn’t want to fight and suffered name-calling because of it.

She said she’s not satisfied with the district’s response and is considering hiring a lawyer.

The school district told KXAS the substitute teacher was fired immediately. She had only been employed by the district for about a month.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
Autumn Ridge tenants frustrated over red and pink tags
State police say missing Jackson County man was found
A Dewitt Man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crossing the centerline
Dewitt man dead, four injured after head-on crash in Lyons Township
lansing police cruiser
Dogs not blamed for Lansing woman’s death

Latest News

Proposals would move Michigan to clean energy by 2035
FILE - E. Jean Carroll, center, waits to enter a courtroom in New York for her defamation...
Judge: If news taints rape-trial jurors, Trump shares blame
Leonid Volkov, 37, was arrested Saturday and charged with murder in Massachusetts.
Man charged with murder after bodies found in storage unit
Two men have been arrested on charges that they helped establish a secret police outpost in New...
FBI arrests 2 men accused of establishing undercover police station in New York for China
FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters after passing the...
Speaker McCarthy vows to pass debt bill -- with spending cap