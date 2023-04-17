Tigers host the Guardians to open 3-game series

The Detroit Tigers open a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday
Detroit Tigers
Detroit Tigers(MLB/MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cleveland Guardians (9-7, second in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (5-9, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Monday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Hunter Gaddis (0-0); Tigers: Matthew Boyd (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Guardians -120, Tigers +101; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers begin a three-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Detroit has gone 2-3 at home and 5-9 overall. The Tigers are 4-8 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Cleveland has gone 7-3 on the road and 9-7 overall. The Guardians have a 6-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams meet Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS:

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, .000 batting average, 5.57 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Guardians: 5-5, .000 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Matt Manning: 15-Day IL (foot), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (anxiety), Beau Brieske: 15-Day IL (arm), Freddy Pacheco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tarik Skubal: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Triston McKenzie: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (oblique), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Hentges: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
Autumn Ridge Tenants Frustrated Over Red and Pink Tags
State police say missing Jackson County man was found
A Dewitt Man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crossing the centerline
Dewitt man dead, four injured after head-on crash in Lyons Township
lansing police cruiser
Lansing woman dies from possible dog attack

Latest News

Michigan State guard Tyson Walker (2) reacts after a basket against Marquette in the second...
Michigan State guard Tyson Walker returning for 5th season
NTSB
NTSB: Sleet, lack of speed likely caused 2021 plane crash
Detroit Tigers players outfielders Victor Reyes, right, Austin Meadows, left, and Akil Baddoo...
Tigers’ Austin Meadows sidelined by mental health issues
basketball generic
Caleb Love transferring to Michigan from North Carolina