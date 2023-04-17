Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tigers postponed again, MSU spring game thoughts
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk where he shares his thoughts on the Michigan State football spring game, the Tigers are postponed due to weather for the second day in a row, and should alcohol be sold and served at college sports venues?
More:
- Softball Opens Minnesota Series With Loss
- Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya, but not favorite Kipchoge
- Matt Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole
- Teen injured overinflating basketball as seen in viral challenge
- Matt Fitzpatrick wins RBC Heritage over Spieth on 3rd extra hole
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.