Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tigers postponed again, MSU spring game thoughts

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk where he shares his thoughts on the Michigan State football spring game, the Tigers are postponed due to weather for the second day in a row, and should alcohol be sold and served at college sports venues?

