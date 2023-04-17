Staudt on Sports LIVE: Tigers postponed again, MSU spring game thoughts

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk where he shares his thoughts on the Michigan State football spring game, the Tigers are postponed due to weather for the second day in a row, and should alcohol be sold and served at college sports venues?

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Ridge tenants frustrated over red and pink tags
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
State police say missing Jackson County man was found
lansing police cruiser
Dogs not blamed for Lansing woman’s death
A Dewitt Man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crossing the centerline
Dewitt man dead, four injured after head-on crash in Lyons Township

Latest News

MSU Football Spring Game Report
MSU Football Spring Game Report
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Softball Opens Minnesota Series With Loss
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk where we talk about the Michigan State Spartans dismissing...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Reaction to Tank Brown dismissal from team
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk where we talk about the Michigan State Spartans dismissing...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Reaction to Tank Brown dismissal from team