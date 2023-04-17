Register for the Breakthrough for Brian Tumors 5K Run & Walk

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to the American Brain Tumor Association, “Every day, approximately 800 children and adults are diagnosed with a primary or metastatic brain tumor and more than one million people in the US are currently living with a brain tumor. More than 18,000 adults will likely die from primary cancerous brain and CNS tumors this year.”

On May 6th at Kensington Metro Park, patients, survivors, caregivers and supporters will gather to raise funds and help build awareness of the dire need for more breakthrough brain tumor research. To learn about how you can help or to register for the 5K Run & Walk, click HERE.

