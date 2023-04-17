Recycling in Michigan at an all-time high

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to new data from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE), recycling rates hit an all-time high in the state in 2022.

EGLE reported more than 620,000 tons of material was recycled in the state, more than 60,000 tons more than the previous record set in 2021.

The increase in recycling has been attributed to increased community engagement and investment in recycling infrastructure, with nearly $16 million being awarded to communities, nonprofits, and businesses across the state, including Detroit, Flint and Grand Rapids.

“We’ve spent far too many years filling holes in the ground, making more and more landfills,” said Matt Fletcher, with EGLE. “Having that community engagement to see how they can be involved in making sure that the facility is good for their community is really important to us and as well as making sure that we get fewer landfills around the state.”

The funding will also be used to open a new recycling processing facility in Lansing, with $465,000 being allocated to waste management efforts.

