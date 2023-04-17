Police search for suspect in attempted robbery in Jackson

Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery that occurred Sunday.
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery that occurred Sunday.

Police responded to an armed robbery at Lightning Quick Gas Station, located at 4200 W. Michigan Avenue, on April 16 just before 10:00 p.m.

Officials said the suspect entered the gas station, displayed his gun and demanded money.

The suspect fired a bullet into the ceiling when the money was not immediately turned over and continued to demand money from the clerk.

The man then fled the business on foot without getting money from the gas station.

A police K9 attempted to track the suspect but was unsuccessful.

They believe he fled the gas station in an unknown vehicle parked nearby.

Police said the suspect is described to be:

  • A white male
  • Wearing a bandana over his face and a brown jacket with a hood

Only employees were in the store at the time of the attempted robbery.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Wheler from the Blackman-Leoni Department of Public Safety at (517) 788-4223.

