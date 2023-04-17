In My View: Changes may come to NCAA scrimmage rules

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Spring football is finished at Michigan and Michigan State, ho hum, no big deal to most fans.

I’ve always thought the high schools do pre-season right. A week before the regular season, four teams who don’t have each other on their schedules scrimmage at the same time at each end of the field and they all get to see three different teams.

The NCAA does not permit this but coaches want to be able to do it so maybe changes will come. MSU would have a better turnout if the three in state Mid-American Conference schools were all practicing in Spartan Stadium at the same time believe me.

