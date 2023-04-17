MSU selects partner for external after-action review following mass shooting

Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East...
Mourners attend a vigil at The Rock on the grounds of Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. Alexandria Verner, Brian Fraser and Arielle Anderson were killed and several other students remain in critical condition after a gunman opened fire on the campus of Michigan State University Monday night.(Al Goldis | AP Photo/Al Goldis)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced Monday that Security Risk Management Consultants (SRMC) will lead the external after-action review.

The review is designed to evaluate the immediate response to the MSU campus tragedy—from law enforcement activity to the university’s operational response, continuity of operations, campus support and communications protocols.

SRMC’s team includes former law enforcement and public safety executives and is supplemented with a subcontractor who is a trauma-informed mental health expert in responding to tragedies.

The review will result in recommendations—which will be shared with the public— to improve MSU’s future response and campus safety.

