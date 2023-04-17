MSU selects partner for external after-action review following mass shooting

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University announced Monday that Security Risk Management Consultants (SRMC) will lead the external after-action review.

The review is designed to evaluate the immediate response to the MSU campus tragedy—from law enforcement activity to the university’s operational response, continuity of operations, campus support and communications protocols.

SRMC’s team includes former law enforcement and public safety executives and is supplemented with a subcontractor who is a trauma-informed mental health expert in responding to tragedies.

The review will result in recommendations—which will be shared with the public— to improve MSU’s future response and campus safety.

