Michigan lawmakers consider allowing alcohol at college games

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - You could soon buy a beer while cheering on the Spartans at Spartan Stadium.

State lawmakers are considering allowing public universities to serve alcohol during football, basketball, and hockey games.

“It could be a good revenue maker for the school,” said Michael Krueger, Crunchy’s owner.

Krueger supports changing the state law. He said it could be a win for more than just sports.

“If there are concerts, for example, that want to come through, it would probably be great to have alcohol sales because it draws a lot more people in,” said Krueger.

The proposal would limit how many days alcohol could be sold. Alcohol sales in football stadiums would be limited to 10 days a year, 50 days for indoor basketball arenas, and 25 days for hockey arenas.

“I definitely can see things getting rowdy, but people pregrame anyways,” said Leah Elston, MSU Student. “Drinking and driving might be a possible issue.”

And that’s why Mothers Against Drunk Driving said alcohol has no business inside places like Spartan Stadium and the Breslin Center.

“We want to stick with that preventive messaging and not have alcohol at athletic events that are very popularly attended by undergraduate students,” said Doug Scoles, Mothers Against Drunk Driving regional director.

Other states passed similar laws and now eight of the 14 schools in the Big Ten sell alcohol during games, including Ohio State, Indiana, and Purdue.

“It worked out pretty well for most of them, so I’ve got no problem with it I just hope it’s done as responsibly as other places are doing it,” said Krueger.

MSU athletic director Alan Haller has said he supports allowing alcohol during games and he hopes it will cut down on tailgate binge drinking.

A similar proposal was tried in the past, but it didn’t go anywhere despite having bipartisan support.

Right now, universities can only serve alcohol in suites.

