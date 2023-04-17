Michigan DNR partners with MSU to address red pine seed shortage

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is taking steps to preserve the state’s trees for future generations.

According to MSU, red pine trees are one of the most common and beautiful trees in Michigan. However, the red pine is experiencing a severe seed shortage and is being threatened by warming temperatures.

The research on growing ‘better’ red pines started all the way back in the 60′s, but tree improvement research takes so long that they’re just starting to see the benefits. They planted about 1,000 of these ‘new and improved’ trees in early April in Brighton, to begin growing the more powerful population.

“So that we have seed available, in restoration and re-forestation projects, and just to improve the overall availability of seed for that species in the state,” said Jeremy Johnson, Assistant Professor of MSU Forest Genetics.

Red pine seeds are in such a severe shortage, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources paid people $100 for one bag of its pinecones in the fall. They also partnered with MSU to plant 1,000 red pines just to be able to collect its seeds.

“Right now there’s an acute shortage of red pine seed. So the DNR wants to do anything they can to ensure supplies in the future,” and Paul Bloese, MSU Tree Improvement Supervisor.

Bloese raised red pines at MSU to be exactly what the DNR needed: red pines that grow faster than normal.

“We’re hoping that these trees, in addition to growing faster, will be able to adapt to the changing climate in Michigan,” said Bloese.

With harsher environments due to climate change, today’s tree experts must make use of natural selection and breed the more resilient survivors.

“There’s just no other way to do it, in forest trees,” Johnson said. “So this really is an important approach, and critical to maintaining forests in Michigan.”

MSU researchers aren’t just working on improving red pines. They’re working on creating stronger and more resilient trees for many breeds, to re-populate Michigan’s forests in the face of climate change.

