Meridian Township police seek assistance in identifying man in retail fraud investigation

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 23-1347).(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Meridian Township are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man.

According to authorities, he is wanted for questioning in a retail fraud investigation. Further details were not revealed at the time.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 (reference case 23-1347).

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Ridge tenants frustrated over red and pink tags
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
State police say missing Jackson County man was found
lansing police cruiser
Dogs not blamed for Lansing woman’s death
A Dewitt Man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crossing the centerline
Dewitt man dead, four injured after head-on crash in Lyons Township

Latest News

Proposals would move Michigan to clean energy by 2035
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at...
Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal US-131 rollover crash
Ten out of Ten
Ten out of Ten April 17, 2023
A warning from the FBI about charging smartphones in public—charging stations seen in airports...
What the Tech: FBI warns consumers risks of public charging stations
Zero Bar and Lounge
Cheers with Zero Bar and Lounge