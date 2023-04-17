Lyrid Meteor Shower visible this week

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lyrid Meteor Shower will be visible all week long, but experts believe Saturday will be the best day to view it.

The spectacle will be visible all over the planet. For the best viewing experience, prop up a chair outside, grab a blanket and turn all nearby lights off to help your eyes adjust to the dark.

“Every Meteor shower has a parent body that’s leaving that debris behind,” said Shannon Schmoll, with the Abrams Planetarium. “For this particular meteor shower it’s from the comet Thatcher, which hasn’t been seen since 1861 If I remember correctly but that debris field is still there.”

Experts aren’t exactly sure how old the Lyrid Meteor Shower is, but humans have been documenting its existence for nearly 2,700 years.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Ridge tenants frustrated over red and pink tags
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
State police say missing Jackson County man was found
Dogs not blamed for Lansing woman’s death
A Dewitt Man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crossing the centerline
Dewitt man dead, four injured after head-on crash in Lyons Township

Latest News

Mason High School robotics team heads to Texas for World Championship
Mason High School robotics team heads to Texas for World Championship
Recycling in Michigan at an all-time high
Recycling in Michigan at an all-time high
Initiative aims to stop substance abuse in Ingham, Clinton counties
Initiative aims to stop substance abuse in Ingham, Clinton counties