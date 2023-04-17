Jackson Man wins $1M in Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Michigan man has become a million dollars richer after playing the lottery.

The new Michigan millionaire is 66-year-old Richard Choat from Jackson. He won the big prize while playing the Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show. The show was hosted by Detroit basketball champion, John Salley and Choat was selected to participate in the show after entering codes from non-winning The Big Spin tickets online.

Choat was one of many players in the random drawing for The Big Spin show. All the players who spun The Big Spin wheel were guaranteed to win at least $100,000.

“I thought someone was playing a prank on me when I got the call to be on The Big Spin show,” said Choat. “After making a few calls and doing some research, I found out it was real, and I couldn’t believe it!

Players won more than $10.5 million on The Big Spin show.

