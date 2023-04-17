Jackson College showcase spring concert

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson College kicked off its spring concert featuring different works of music. Spring was not only in the air but in the music as well.

The concert was held inside the Potter Center Sheffer Music Hall and was free to the public. The Community Concert Band featured works like the Irish Trilogy, Cowboy Dances, Mars from The Planets, and Dance of the Jesters.

The JC Drumline also played at the event and featured songs like Anaconda and Latin Lover. Lastly, the Jazzy Jets featured their version of Caravan appearing in the movie Whiplash as well as Stevie Wonder’s Master Blaster.

In the end, the 3 groups joined together and played music from the online game Megalovania.

