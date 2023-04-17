Jackson College showcase spring concert

Jackson College host 2023 spring concert featuring the Community Concert Band, the JC Drumline...
Jackson College host 2023 spring concert featuring the Community Concert Band, the JC Drumline and the Jazzy Jets.(wilx)
By Sarah Marilyn
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson College kicked off its spring concert featuring different works of music. Spring was not only in the air but in the music as well.

The concert was held inside the Potter Center Sheffer Music Hall and was free to the public. The Community Concert Band featured works like the Irish Trilogy, Cowboy Dances, Mars from The Planets, and Dance of the Jesters.

The JC Drumline also played at the event and featured songs like Anaconda and Latin Lover. Lastly, the Jazzy Jets featured their version of Caravan appearing in the movie Whiplash as well as Stevie Wonder’s Master Blaster.

In the end, the 3 groups joined together and played music from the online game Megalovania.

