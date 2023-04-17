Initiative aims to stop substance abuse in Ingham, Clinton counties

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new initiative called “Hope Not Handcuffs” was launched by Families Against Narcotics to help prevent substance abuse in Michigan.

The program offers help to people suffering from substance abuse in local law enforcement offices. The aim is to fight drug overdoses and prevent substance abuse.

Currently, there are 120 law enforcement agencies in Michigan participating in the initiative. The program director, Kim Baffo, said that law enforcement wanted to get more involved.

“We also trained law enforcement prior to this launch for stigma reduction,” Baffo said.

Since its launch, the initiative has helped more than 9,300 people, and the program is always looking for volunteers to help with the cause.

