Ingham County Fairgrounds hosts annual Garden of Hope Gala

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Fairgrounds hosted the annual Garden of Hope Gala, where eight recipients were given a chance to win a scholarship.

The recipients had been with the organization for five months and received assistance with college preparation. The Garden of Hope Scholarship is a nonprofit organization that offers a leadership development program.

This marks the eighth gala since 2018. During the event, dancers performed and Lansing-based musicians, Mixed Flavors, played music.

