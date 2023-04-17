Holt, Mason high schools represent Mid-Michigan at robotics World Championship

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 7:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two robotics teams from Mid-Michigan are gearing up for the national championship in Texas.

The Holt and Mason high schools’ robotics teams will be heading to Houston for the three-day competition, known as the World “FIRST Championship,” which brings together more than 500 schools from across the world to compete.

One Mason robotics team member said they’re looking forward to representing their school.

“Us going to Worlds is a really great opportunity and we have lots of great parts on the team for anyone to join there,” said Sammie Brazaski, lead electrictian. “You don’t have to work on the robot. You can be a part of the awards team, the business team, the media team, and it’s just a lot of fun.”

Holt High School will be taking its robot, Mantis, which was built from scratch in the school’s workshop by students.

“Of course, we want to do well, but that’s not why we’re there. It’s more like a robot festival. We want to represent our sponsors well, we want to represent our community well, but I really want to just provide that life-changing experience for these kids,” said lead mentor Bryan Tasior. “Some kids have never been very far from Holt, let alone Michigan, let alone to Texas. They’re going to be talking with students from Israel and India and Australia and China, and that experience alone is the most important aspect of this trip.”

The teams will leave Tuesday morning for Texas.

