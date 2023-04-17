Grand Rapids brewery showcases classic motorcycle exhibit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -To kick off riding season, Grand Rapids Brewery held Sunday its annual Pints & Pistons event.

The exhibit was free to the public and featured classic motorcycles like Norton’s, BSA’s, and Kawasaki’s from the 50s and 60s.

The event organizer, Walt Braham, says it was a huge turnout and it was great for people to experience old classic motorcycles. While he’s a fan of newer bikes, he says older bikes have a certain uniqueness.

“I think it’s the classic styling that keeps them going. cars are the same way. You look at 1960′s cars, they’re beautiful. Every one of them looks different. And you have these old classic motorcycles they got their own perfect lines, it’s all about engineering, it’s all about putting a bike together that flows,” said Braham.

He added the newer bikes aren’t made like this anymore.

Many at the event agreed that having a beer and looking at rare bikes go hand in hand. The oldest bike at the event was a 1953 motorscooter called a Corgi. Braham says this type of bike was used in the military.

There were other rare bikes at the event, and some were only made a handful of times.

“I have been working on this bike behind me for three years. It was a mess when I got it. Grease, oil, everything, I have to buy a pressure washer when I got it but it’s not ugly now,” said Braham.

If you happened to miss this bike exhibit, there is another opportunity on May 21st in Centreville Michigan. The vintage motorcycle show will be located at the Saint Joseph County fairgrounds.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.