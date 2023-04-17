Grand Rapids brewery showcases classic motorcycle exhibit

Grand Rapids brewery hosts classic motorcycles exhibit.
Grand Rapids brewery hosts classic motorcycles exhibit.(wilx)
By Sarah Marilyn
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 8:52 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -To kick off riding season, Grand Rapids Brewery held Sunday its annual Pints & Pistons event.

The exhibit was free to the public and featured classic motorcycles like Norton’s, BSA’s, and Kawasaki’s from the 50s and 60s.

The event organizer, Walt Braham, says it was a huge turnout and it was great for people to experience old classic motorcycles. While he’s a fan of newer bikes, he says older bikes have a certain uniqueness.

“I think it’s the classic styling that keeps them going. cars are the same way. You look at 1960′s cars, they’re beautiful. Every one of them looks different. And you have these old classic motorcycles they got their own perfect lines, it’s all about engineering, it’s all about putting a bike together that flows,” said Braham.

He added the newer bikes aren’t made like this anymore.

Many at the event agreed that having a beer and looking at rare bikes go hand in hand. The oldest bike at the event was a 1953 motorscooter called a Corgi. Braham says this type of bike was used in the military.

There were other rare bikes at the event, and some were only made a handful of times.

“I have been working on this bike behind me for three years. It was a mess when I got it. Grease, oil, everything, I have to buy a pressure washer when I got it but it’s not ugly now,” said Braham.

If you happened to miss this bike exhibit, there is another opportunity on May 21st in Centreville Michigan. The vintage motorcycle show will be located at the Saint Joseph County fairgrounds.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dewitt Man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crossing the centerline
Dewitt man dead, four injured after head-on crash in Lyons Township
lansing police cruiser
Lansing woman dies from possible dog attack
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
Autumn Ridge Tenants Frustrated Over Red and Pink Tags
Former Lansing McLaren hospital campuses to auction off remaining equipment
Former Lansing McLaren hospitals to auction furniture, electronics, equipment

Latest News

Jackson Man wins $1M in Michigan Lottery’s The Big Spin show
Cold Air and Mixed Snow or Drizzle Monday
State police say missing Jackson County man was found
Cold and Rain Return with a Few Flakes, Too