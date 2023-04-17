Gov. Whitmer activates State of Emergency Operations Center for several U.P. counties

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer activated the State of Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) Monday due to the significant damage caused by severe flooding.

According to the Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division, the SEOC was activated at 8 a.m. to monitor the situation and ensure resource needs are met.

The severe flooding is caused by snowmelt.

“This action will ensure that first responders and emergency crews have access to resources they need as they work to protect lives and property,” said Whitmer. “I want to thank everyone who has been working throughout the emergency to keep our neighbors safe.”

The activation follows the Governor’s declaration for a state of emergency in Gogebic and Houghton Counties on Friday.

