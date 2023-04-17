First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High temperatures Monday were in the upper 30s to low 40s across the area. Today we start another warm-up, but don’t get too excited with high temperatures topping out just a few degrees warmer in the mid 40s. We do see high temperatures jump to the low 60s Wednesday and the mid 70s Thursday. By the weekend high temperatures will drop back to the 40s.

Today we start out under the clouds, but some sun is expected to return this afternoon. It will be breezy again today with wind gusts near 30 MPH. Tonight plan on mostly clear skies and low temperatures in the low 30s. Most of Wednesday will be partly cloudy. A warm front lifting through the area Wednesday evening will bring the chance of a few rain showers. A cold front late Thursday is expected to bring more rain showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 18, 2023

Average High: 59º Average Low 37º

Lansing Record High: 86° 2002

Lansing Record Low: 8° 1875

Jackson Record High: 88º 1977

Jackson Record Low: 21º 1983

