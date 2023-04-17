Driver found guilty in deadly Jackson County wrong-way crash on I-94

PARMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 41-year-old woman was found guilty of operating while intoxicated in connection with a 2021 wrong-way crash.

According to authorities, Jacquelyn Shepherd was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-94, where she struck four other vehicles. Erica Kas, a woman from Hillsdale, died in the collision.

Shepherd was found guilty of three charges, including reckless driving and operating while intoxicated. She is expected back in court June 14.

