Cold, wind, and rain kick off the week and a preview of what’s on Studio 10

The week starts with a mix of rain and snow brought on by colder-than-average temperatures - will it last?
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The week starts with a mix of rain and snow brought on by colder-than-average temperatures. First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford has the details. Plus Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk with a sneak peek of what’s coming up on Studio 10 at 3 p.m.!

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 17, 2023

  • Average High: 58º Average Low 37º
  • Lansing Record High: 85° 1964
  • Lansing Record Low: 0° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 89º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 20º 1923

