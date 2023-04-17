Back to March temps, Monday’s top headlines

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Temperatures move back to March-like numbers to kick off the week. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has what we can expect in the forecast. Plus Maureen Halliday has the top trending headlines.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 17, 2023

  • Average High: 58º Average Low 37º
  • Lansing Record High: 85° 1964
  • Lansing Record Low: 0° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 89º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 20º 1923

