Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal US-131 rollover crash
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police believe alcohol was a factor in a deadly crash Friday near Franklin.
According to authorities, the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on US-131 near Franklin. Police said a 51-year-old man from Grandville was driving northbound when he lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road, and overturned multiple times into a chainlink fence.
Police said he was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. A passenger was treated for minor injuries and is expected to be OK.
Police believe alcohol may be a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.
Read next:
- Meridian Township police seek assistance in identifying man in retail fraud investigation
- Yard waste collection begins in Lansing
- Police search for suspect in attempted robbery in Jackson
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.