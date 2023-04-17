Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal US-131 rollover crash

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police believe alcohol was a factor in a deadly crash Friday near Franklin.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on US-131 near Franklin. Police said a 51-year-old man from Grandville was driving northbound when he lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road, and overturned multiple times into a chainlink fence.

Police said he was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. A passenger was treated for minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Police believe alcohol may be a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.

