Alcohol believed to be factor in fatal US-131 rollover crash

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at...
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police believe alcohol was a factor in a deadly crash Friday near Franklin.

According to authorities, the crash happened at about 11 p.m. on US-131 near Franklin. Police said a 51-year-old man from Grandville was driving northbound when he lost control of the vehicle, drove off the road, and overturned multiple times into a chainlink fence.

Police said he was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. A passenger was treated for minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

Police believe alcohol may be a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Ridge tenants frustrated over red and pink tags
Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
State police say missing Jackson County man was found
lansing police cruiser
Dogs not blamed for Lansing woman’s death
A Dewitt Man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crossing the centerline
Dewitt man dead, four injured after head-on crash in Lyons Township

Latest News

Proposals would move Michigan to clean energy by 2035
Ten out of Ten
Ten out of Ten April 17, 2023
A warning from the FBI about charging smartphones in public—charging stations seen in airports...
What the Tech: FBI warns consumers risks of public charging stations
Zero Bar and Lounge
Cheers with Zero Bar and Lounge