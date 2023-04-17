AG Nessel warns residents of weather-related scams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Attorney General Dana Nessel reissued her alert to warn residents Monday about weather-related scams.

Several Upper Peninsula counties are experiencing severe flooding following rapid snowmelt from increasing temperatures.

The fast-moving waters are overwhelming storm-waters systems, bursting dams and caused washed-put roads.

These conditions can cause property damage to the affected areas.

Nessel provided tips and tools for residents to keep them from falling victim to disaster-related scams:

Breathe! Take some time to absorb what has happened, and don’t make any rash decisions before doing your homework.

Talk to your homeowner’s insurance agent or company. Carefully review your homeowner’s insurance policy to determine what damage may be covered and the amount of your deductible. Then be sure to contact your homeowner’s insurance agent or company, writing down questions you have and the answers that you are provided, along with a list of whom you talked to and when. Knowing what your insurance will cover will help you to determine how much you are able to spend on repairs, and prioritize repairs based on safety and need.

Do your homework . Do your homework before hiring a home repair contractor by following the tips found in the remainder of this Consumer Alert. Some of our tips include ensuring that the home repair contractor you’ve decided to hire is licensed, insured, well-regarded by your friends and neighbors, and you are comfortable with their complaint history.

Get everything in writing, never pay in cash, and never pay in full upfront. Ensure that all promises, quotes, and expectations are put in writing in a contract that you will carefully review before signing. Paying for a home repair using a credit card is recommended because using credit cards provides you with added protection to dispute a charge if the repair is not completed. Finally, you should never pay for an entire home repair upfront. To ensure that all work is completed in accordance with the contract terms and your expectations, arrange to pay for only part of the work upfront and pay for the rest of the work once it is complete to your satisfaction.

“Our hearts go out to the communities affected by the U.P. flooding,” Nessel said. “But we also want them to be prepared with information that can keep them from falling victim to bad actors who perpetrate weather-related scams. The Consumer Protection team in my office is here to help if you believe a business or individual is engaging in fraudulent behavior in response to the severe weather.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.