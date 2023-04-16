MSP seeks information from public following arrest of Marquette man for child sexually abusive activity

Mugshot of Samuel Walter Numikoski
Mugshot of Samuel Walter Numikoski(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 16, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is looking for information from the public after a Marquette man was charged with child sexually abusive activity.

On April 6, 49-year-old Samuel Walter Numikoski of Marquette was arraigned in the 96th District Court on charges of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, child sexually abusive material-possession, and using a computer to commit a crime.

The charges were the result of an investigation that was initiated when it was learned that Numikoski was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

The MSP said Sunday, in the event there are other victims looking to come forward with information, they are asked to contact the Marquette Computer Crimes Unit at 906-227-7505 or their local Michigan State Police (MSP) post.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chelsea Colvin's 6-year-old son Carson faces a long and painful road to recovery after...
Boy, 6, burned over 70% of his body in bonfire explosion
Autumn Ridge tenants frustrated over red and pink tags
State police say missing Jackson County man was found
A Dewitt Man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crossing the centerline
Dewitt man dead, four injured after head-on crash in Lyons Township
lansing police cruiser
Dogs not blamed for Lansing woman’s death

Latest News

Proposals would move Michigan to clean energy by 2035
The week starts with a mix of rain and snow brought on by colder-than-average temperatures -...
Cold, wind, and rain kick off the week and a preview of what’s on Studio 10
Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted armed robbery that occurred Sunday.
Police search for suspect in attempted robbery in Jackson
American Brain Tumor Association
Register for the Breakthrough for Brian Tumors 5K Run & Walk
Plugging in your phone to charge at a public USB charger could be a risk.
AG Nessel provides tips to prevent ‘juice jacking’