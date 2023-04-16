MSP seeks information from public following arrest of Marquette man for child sexually abusive activity

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is looking for information from the public after a Marquette man was charged with child sexually abusive activity.

On April 6, 49-year-old Samuel Walter Numikoski of Marquette was arraigned in the 96th District Court on charges of child sexually abusive material-aggravated possession, child sexually abusive material-possession, and using a computer to commit a crime.

The charges were the result of an investigation that was initiated when it was learned that Numikoski was viewing files of child sexually abusive material on the internet.

The MSP said Sunday, in the event there are other victims looking to come forward with information, they are asked to contact the Marquette Computer Crimes Unit at 906-227-7505 or their local Michigan State Police (MSP) post.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org. The MSP ICAC Task Force also provides resources at http://www.michiganicac.com.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.

