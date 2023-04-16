MSP investigating black market marijuana operation in Delta County

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is investigating a black market marijuana operation in Delta County.

On Friday, the Michigan State Police Marijuana and Tobacco Investigation Section (MTIS) served two search warrants in the City of Escanaba as part of an on-going black market marijuana investigation. The MSP says MTIS was assisted by the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, Michigan State Police UPSET Team, and Michigan State Police Hometown Security Team.

At the conclusion of the investigation the reports will be turned over to the Delta County Prosecutor’s Office for criminal charges. No further information will be released until the investigation is complete, the MSP says.

