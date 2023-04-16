Michigan State Police looking for missing Jackson County man

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Troopers are looking for a 68-year-old man who police said suffers from memory issues.

Michigan State Police said they are looking for Steven McCarthy who is from Munith. State troopers said McCarthy was last seen walking in the area of Coon Hill Road near M-106 on Sunday morning wearing a tan polo shirt, black sweatpants, and brown boots and was carrying a large walking stick and a gallon of water.

According to officials, McCarthy is known to suffer from memory issues.

Michigan State Troopers said if you have any information you can contact the Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

NEWS RELEASE: Happening now!! MSP Jackson Post, asking for the publics assistance in locating an endangered missing person.https://t.co/VJ0xEiW6sE pic.twitter.com/0OEDbI2wdn — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) April 16, 2023

