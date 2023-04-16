First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A cold front moved through the area Sunday afternoon bringing to an end our string of days with highs in the 70s and 80s. Today will be a little bit closer to where we should be in early March with high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40º. High temperatures will once again be chilly Tuesday with readings topping out in the low 40s. In typical April fashion we will warm back up by mid-week with highs in the 50s Wednesday and the mid 60s to near 70º Thursday.

Low pressure moving through Michigan will touch off rain and snow showers today into tonight. Don’t be surprised if you see a little slushy accumulation develop on some elevated surfaces. The low will bring wind gusts near 35 MPH at times today and tonight, too. Tuesday will start off under the clouds, but we should see a few peeks at the sun in the afternoon. Wednesday promises to be a mostly sunny day.

Our next storm system will bring a warm front/cold front combo to the area Wednesday night into Thursday. Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected with this area of low pressure Wednesday night into Thursday evening. A few more rain showers are possible Friday going into Saturday.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 17, 2023

Average High: 58º Average Low 37º

Lansing Record High: 85° 1964

Lansing Record Low: 0° 1875

Jackson Record High: 89º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 20º 1923

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.