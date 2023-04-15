VIDEO: Escaped emu leads police on 20-mile chase after getting ‘spooked’

An emu reportedly got spooked and took police on a 20-mile chase. (Source: WVLT)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - An escaped emu in Tennessee led police on a 20-mile chase Wednesday after its owner says it got “spooked” and jumped its 7-foot fence.

Harry McKinney, the emu’s owner, said that nearby logging caused the bird to get frightened.

The animal reportedly ended up running away at speeds of up to 35 mph.

McKinney said he followed police on the chase and used a dog leash as a lasso to capture his bird.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Dewitt Man is dead after losing control of his vehicle and crossing the centerline
Dewitt man dead, four injured after head-on crash in Lyons Township
Lansing Police are investigating a vandalism at the construction site for a new Lansing Board...
Police investigating vandalism at BWL construction site
lansing police cruiser
Lansing woman dies from possible dog attack
Lora Woodard
Missing Grand Ledge woman located, found safe
Itayvian Brown arraignment April 14
MSU DL Itayvion ‘Tank’ Brown arraigned on felony charge, dismissed from team

Latest News

The Washington Post reports that US intelligence agencies were aware of up to four additional...
Report: US intelligence was aware of additional spy balloons
This undated photo provided by SpaceX shows the company's Starship rocket at the launch site in...
FAA gives OK for SpaceX’s Starship test flight from Texas
A 17-year-old died after falling while hiking in the Acadia National Park on Friday.
High school student dies after falling 25 feet at national park, officials say
Police say a man dog sitting four pit bull terriers was mauled to death in his backyard. (WCCO,...
Man mauled to death while dog sitting, police say