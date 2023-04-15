UPDATE: 1 person has died from blastomycosis infection after working at Escanaba mill

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Public Health Delta & Menominee Counties says one person who was working at the Escanaba Billerud Mill has died as a result of blastomycosis infection.

The person who died was a contractor who worked at the mill.

“Everyone at Billerud is deeply saddened by this news,” said Brian Peterson, Billerud Operations Vice President for the Escanaba Mill. “Anyone who works at our facility is part of our team, and we are keeping this individual, their family, coworkers and friends in our thoughts and close to our hearts.”

The announcement of the death comes one day after Billerud said it would temporarily idle the Escanaba paper mill to allow for additional cleaning of the facility based on recommendations from NIOSH. PHDM said is supports this action and is saddened by the news of the death.

“Our heartfelt sympathies and prayers go out to the family, friends and co-workers who have lost their loved one,” said Michael Snyder, Health Officer at PHDM.

To date, there have been 21 confirmed cases and 76 probable cases of blastomycosis identified. A confirmed case is a person with symptoms of blastomycosis and where the fungus has either been grown (culture) or seen by microscope in a test specimen. A probable case is a person with symptoms of blastomycosis and who has a positive antigen or antibody test. Twelve out of the 97 total cases have been hospitalized.

PHDM said all 97 of the cases are either employees, contractors or visitors of the Billerud Paper Mill in Escanaba.

PHDM said continues to work with Billerud Paper Mill, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH), and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate an outbreak of blastomycosis, a fungal infection, associated with the Escanaba Billerud Paper Mill.

Blastomycosis is a disease associated with a fungus that grows in moist soil and decomposing matter such as wood and leaves. People can get blastomycosis infection by breathing in fungal spores from the air. Blastomycosis does not spread from person to person or between animals and people.

Those who do get sick can develop symptoms such as cough (sometimes with blood), fever, chest pain, difficulty breathing, night sweats, fatigue, weight loss, muscle aches and joint pain.

Last published: Apr 11, 2023 4:00:56 PM

