Thousands gather for annual Izzo Legacy Walk, Run, Roll

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -People from the Greater Lansing area and beyond came out to Michigan State University’s campus to enjoy the sunshine and raise funds for Michigan charities.

Organizers say this year’s registration numbers increased by 1,500 participants, making the fourth annual Izzo Legacy Walk, Run, Roll the most successful so far. In addition to the Izzo Family Fund, the walk, run and roll supports a number of nonprofit organizations across the state, including Origami Rehabilitation in Lansing.

Director of Development and Communications Chanin Heise said all funds raised for Origami will be used to support rehabilitation efforts for adolescents and adults with neurological, developmental, mental health and orthopedic conditions. Heise Origami has been a benefactor of the Izzo Legacy 5k for three years, and that each one has been more impactful than the last.

“This run, walk roll has been incredible for our organization. It’s really helped raise a lot of awareness for our mission, which is wonderful, and we just couldn’t be more grateful to the whole Izzo family.”

The annual walk, run and roll began as a way to celebrate the legacy of MSU Head Basketball Coach Tom Izzo, but his son, Steven said its purpose has grown deeper over time.

“We have so many family and friends from out of state that have moved away that come back and do the race,” he said. “Because they know how much of an impact it is for the university, and for our family, and all the charities that we work with.”

Izzo said he’s hopeful that 5k attendance will continue to grow and provide even more funding for charities it supports in the future. Though the walk, run and roll is a one-day event, people can still offer donations to any of this year’s chosen charities.

