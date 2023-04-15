Softball Opens Minnesota Series With Loss

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State softball was defeated in game one of its three-game series against Minnesota on Friday night, 13-1, from Secchia Stadium at Old College Field. Sophomore Faith Guidry (2-8) made the start for MSU allowing four runs on five hits in just over an inning of work. All four Michigan State pitchers saw time in the circle on Friday with junior Ashley Miller, sophomore Madison Taylor and junior Ashlyn Roberts all appearing in relief.

Taylor was the most effective reliever pitching 5.1 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits. Four of Taylors five earned came in the seventh inning after she pitched three consecutive scoreless frames. The Michigan State offense tallied four hits, with freshman Britain Beshears knocking in the lone Spartan RBI. Sophomore Macy Lee, freshman Mandy Esman and senior Kendall Kates also had base knocks for MSU.

Minnesota tallied 13 runs on 18 hits to take game one from the Spartans. Natalie DenHartog was 4-for-5 at the plate with a pair of home runs for the Golden Gophers, moving her into second place all-time for career home runs in the Big Ten. Bri Enter (2-3) earned the win in relief for Minnesota allowing one earned run on three hits in 5.0 innings pitched.

Up Next: Michigan State will wrap-up its series against Minnesota on Saturday, April 15 with the day shifting to a doubleheader due to the possibility of inclement weather on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m. with game two following 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.