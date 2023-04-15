New program helps Black-owned businesses thrive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Black-owned businesses are on the rise and helping to create a better economy.

Although, many may not be afforded equal opportunities. For one East Lansing business, they’re using the sounds of Christian Rap to build bridges in the community.

“Representation matters and that support matters,” said Alicia Southern.

Joshua and Alicia Southern are co-owners of Risky Studios which is a multimedia production studio. After being open for 1 year, they’re hoping more students and area businesses use their services in the years to come.

“Risky Studio as a whole is trying to grow and branch out,” said Joshua Southern.

That’s why the Lansing Economic Area Partnership (LEAP) introduced a program called “Elevate” to uplift Black-owned businesses.

“We know that black businesses have historical challenges, and we try to address those challenges that happened,” said Tony Willis.

Tony Willis is the Chief Equity Development Officer for LEAP. The program started in 2022 and lasts for 6 months. Participants attend workshops, work with mentors and learn how to grow their businesses.

“There is other programs out there for building skills as a business but because this is tailored to black business owners, it’s almost like we have an opportunity to pave the way for the future,” said Takudzwa Chiduma.

Known as Tkay, she is the Fundraising Manager for Open Arms Link. An adult foster care provider for people with disabilities. They’re hoping for more community engagement.

“It feels exciting, it feels like a new chapter because we have been so closed off for so long,” said Chiduma.

Each business is able to create its own goals while networking with other businesses. The goal is to create more jobs and increase its presence in the community.

“The economy works best if all people have the opportunity to participate in the economy,” said Willis.

Helping to create a healthier economy for all. This is a 3-year partnership with the PNC Foundation.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.