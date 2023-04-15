Lansing woman dies from possible dog attack

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing woman is dead after what police say might be a dog attack.

Around 8 P.M. Friday, Lansing Police officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of W. Mount Hope Avenue in Lansing after reports of a possible stabbing.

On scene, they found a 36-year-old deceased woman.

Police tell News 10 Animal Control was on scene and took custody of two dogs.

As of right now, the investigation is ongoing, but police believe there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department (517-483-4600) or Crime Stoppers (517-483-7876).

