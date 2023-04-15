Dewitt man dead, four injured after head-on crash in Lyons Township

Lyons Twp., Mich. (WILX) - A man from Dewitt is dead and four others are injured after a head-on crash Friday evening on S. Hubbardston Road near Parks Road in Lyons Tonwship.

According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, the Dewitt man lost control of his Buick LeSabre while traveling southbound and crossed the centerline, crashing into a Jeep Grand Cherokee occupied by four men.

The driver of the Buick was trapped and had to be extracted by first responders, who was taken to Sparrow Ionia, then airlifted to Spectrum Butterworth in Grand Rapids, where he was pronounced dead.

The four males in the Jeep were released on scene after receiving minor injuries.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.