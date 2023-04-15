Autumn Ridge Tenants Frustrated Over Red and Pink Tags

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As red tag issues loom over the City of Lansing, frustrated tenants at Autumn Ridge Apartments, a 600 unit residential complex in South Lansing, voice their frustrations to the Lansing Housing Solidarity in hopes for some justice.

Lansing Housing Solidarity Activist, Jonas Higbee, calling some of their living conditions, “Absolutely inhumane.”

Residents and City of Lansing officials urging Autumn Ridge management to repair and rehabilitate the complex’s approximate 27 red tagged units. Some of the red tagged units dating back to 2019.

Madison Vanderly says she moved into her unit in 2021 and had no idea that it had been red tagged back in 2019. Recently, her apartment was red tagged again and that’s when she contacted management.

“They said they were working on it and that there was nothing to worry about until I found out otherwise because apparently my unit was red tagged since 2019.” Later saying she had no idea that her apartment had been red tagged the entirety of her lease.

Like many other Autumn Ridge residents, Madelynn Rhimes says she has to stay at the complex because she can’t afford to move anywhere else right now. When she moved into her unit in 2020, she says it was pink tagged only a couple months later and since then, there have been problems ever since.

“I’ve been without water, I’ve been without hot water for up to a week, mold, the ceiling caving in the laundry room, and then obviously no heat, and then right now it’s really hot we have no A-C because of the furnace and they refuse to do anything. I’ve reached out to management, corporate everything.”

Lansing Housing Solidarity held the meeting Friday night to listen to the frustrations and the concerns the Autumn Ridge residents have with hopes that they can support the residents and bring them some justice.

“The end goal is to put pressure on the city and on Autumn ridge to actually fix the situation. Whether that means actually taking care of maintenance issues or tenants are able to relocate to better housing without needing to pay for it all on their own dime.”

In a special red tag meeting that was held by Lansing City Council earlier this month, they referred the meeting to the public safety committee and filed a motion to ensure that they meet once a month to stay on top of the issue and investigate red tag properties properly.

