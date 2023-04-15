80-degree day brings people out into the sunshine

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After a long winter, Michigan has finally seen a warm streak.

The heat has been peaking in the eighties, and people made the most of it at local parks, trails, and ice creameries. To Lansing resident Linda Wellington, the warm sun, a beautiful view, and old friends make for the perfect day. She spent her time enjoying the weather on the River Walk with close friends, Joseph and Mary Terpstra, who came to visit from Canada.

“I feel truly blessed, because Mary and Joe came down to see me,” she said. “And to have such beautiful weather, beautiful company, beautiful nature.”

If it weren’t for their energetic dog Molly, Lois and Jerry Davis said they may not have ventured out into the heat, but they’re glad they did.

“We just got back from Atlanta, where it was too cold to walk, go figure,” Lois said. “But it’s beautiful here, and I love walking along the river.”

Just around the block from the Grand River, Mia and Gia Kinney cooled down with a sweet treat at the Arctic Corner ice cream shop. Mia said she ordered a cone of her favorite flavor, a vanilla chocolate twist. She said it was a good way to end a day spent outside with her mom and sister, “because it tastes so yummy.”

Hawk Island Park is a hotspot for bikers, kayakers, and walkers like Sara Foltz and Manuel Luna. The pair say it’s one of their favorite places to visit with their dog Leo, no matter the time of year.

“We come here year-round, as long as the weather permits, and (Leo’s ) feet don’t get too cold, because he has a jacket and stuff,” Foltz said. “But it’s much more pleasant when you’re not wearing a snowmobile suit.”

Luna said they’ll come back to Hawk Island more than a few times this spring.

