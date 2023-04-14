Woman pedals for braille literacy

By Amaya Kuznicki
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Meridian Township woman is completing a marathon on her Peloton bike to raise money for The National Braille Press, a non-profit that creates blind materials for children and adults.

Rebekah Darnell was born blind and started reading Braille at the age of six, and it has been a huge part of her life ever since.

“It was very important to me,” said Rebekah Darnell.

Darnell has been using the National Braille Press’ products for most of her life.

Now, she wants to help the company provide for other visually impaired people.

Darnell can be found on her Peloton almost every day.

Her son Mike Darnell said she’s an inspiration.

“It’s really neat to see her still be able to do all these things. I’m really proud of my mom,” said Mike Darnell.

Darnell is set to finish the marathon on April 17, but she is continuing to take donations for her campaign.

