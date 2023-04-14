Weekend brings weather changes, and a preview of Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday continues to bring the warmth, inching toward a record-high for Lansing. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has just how long it will last. Plus Rachelle Legrand joins the Now Desk with a sneak peek of what’s coming up on Studio 10 at 3 p.m.!

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

***If you are a regular user of the WILX News 10 App you may have noticed a change on the Weather Tab. The WILX News App will now take you to the First Alert Weather app for the latest information. If you do not have our First Alert Weather app on your phone or tablet search and download “WILX Weather” on Google Play or the Apple App Store***

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 14, 2023

Average High: 57º Average Low 36º

Lansing Record High: 83° 1883

Lansing Record Low: 19° 1885

Jackson Record High: 84º 1936

Jackson Record Low: 20º 1950

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.