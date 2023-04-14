Tax preparers pay attention to credits, deductions for better return outcome

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday, April 18 your 2022 tax returns must be submitted making this the final weekend to get your taxes done.

If you need help doing your taxes, reach out for professional help.

WILX 10′s Taylor Gattoni found many may dread doing their taxes and might hold out until the last minute.

Financial experts this week say they’re extremely busy. In the last year alone, experts say their customer base has increased by almost 30 percent because people find it too difficult to file themselves.

People might miss important tax credits when filing on their own for retirement, residential, or the earned income. Those tax credits alone can make a big difference in what you owe or receive.

Tax preparer Debra Allerding with Mid-Michigan Tax & Accounting is busier than ever, and it’s not only because the deadline to file is a few days away. She explains ”you’ll miss credits. You answer all these questions with 90 pages, and yet you owe money, so we have a lot of people that did do their own. They’re not comfortable this year.”

People filing for freelance and contract work should exercise caution when it comes to deductions. Allerding says, people need to realize, not everything is deductible just because you have a business. What you’re deducting must be in that business and you use it for that business.

If you can’t file your federal tax return by this Tuesday, request an extension. This will give you until October 16 of this year, to file your 2022 federal tax return.

