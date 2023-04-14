Staudt on Sports LIVE: Reaction to Tank Brown dismissal from team

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk where we talk about the Michigan State Spartans dismissing Itayvion ‘Tank’ Brown from the football team, preview a weekend full of baseball, recap the Spartans showing at the NCAA Gymnastics Nationals, and more.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Fretail Store in Lansing Mall to expand to better serve those in need
Michigan State Police seized an unregistered gun during an April 12, 2023 traffic stop.
Unregistered gun seized following traffic stop on I-496

Latest News

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) brings the ball up court during an NBA basketball...
NBA hands Hornets free agent Miles Bridges 30-game suspension
Itayvian Brown arraignment April 14
MSU DL Itayvion ‘Tank’ Brown arraigned on felony charge, dismissed from team
Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk where we talk about the possible sale of the Washington...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Vote for Tim!
Staudt’s Rising Stars: Maddoc Taszreak