Staudt on Sports LIVE: Reaction to Tank Brown dismissal from team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk where we talk about the Michigan State Spartans dismissing Itayvion ‘Tank’ Brown from the football team, preview a weekend full of baseball, recap the Spartans showing at the NCAA Gymnastics Nationals, and more.
