Reduce, Reuse and Recycle at the MSU Science Festival

Rachelle visits the MSU Surplus Store and Recycling Center to check out the events they have during the MSU Science Festival.
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Celebrate Earth Day with a freecycle swap, upcycled crafts, a recycling and vermicompost facilities tour, and more.

Hosted in collaboration with MSU Office of Sustainability and MSU Libraries’ Hollander Makerspace.

For more information visit, https://sciencefestival.msu.edu/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter
Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration
Fretail Store in Lansing Mall to expand to better serve those in need
Michigan State Police seized an unregistered gun during an April 12, 2023 traffic stop.
Unregistered gun seized following traffic stop on I-496

Latest News

Fashion Week Winner
Fashion Week Winner
517 Friday
517 Friday April 14, 2023
Studio 10 Tidbit
Studio 10 Tidbit International Laughter Day
msu science fest
Going Even Greener at the MSU Science Festival