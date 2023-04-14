Reduce, Reuse and Recycle at the MSU Science Festival
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Celebrate Earth Day with a freecycle swap, upcycled crafts, a recycling and vermicompost facilities tour, and more.
Hosted in collaboration with MSU Office of Sustainability and MSU Libraries’ Hollander Makerspace.
For more information visit, https://sciencefestival.msu.edu/.
